Fri. Jul 17th, 2026

 

Known Drug Dealer Off The Streets Following Investigation In Lebanon

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Friday, July 17th, 2026

One person is behind bars following the search of a vehicle Tuesday Night.

According to the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on patrol in Lebanon noticed a man sitting inside a black truck outside of a residence, matching the description of a suspect reported as a known drug dealer who was in the area.

A full check of the vehicle’s registration showed that it belonged to one Steven E. Bridges, who had entered the home nearby.

According to a probable cause statement, deputies knocked on the front door, and while peering into a window, saw suspected loose methamphetamine on a desk.

A search warrant executed on his property resulted in the discovery of a white crystalline substance in a baggie, a loaded syringe, two revolver handguns, a tube containing suspected meth, four suspected meth pipes, a baggie of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, a bag containing several pills and other drug paraphernalia.

Bridges was taken into custody facing numerous drug charges and he’s being held without bond.

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Friday, July 17th, 2026

Reporter John Rogger