Known Drug Dealer Off The Streets Following Investigation In Lebanon

One person is behind bars following the search of a vehicle Tuesday Night.

According to the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on patrol in Lebanon noticed a man sitting inside a black truck outside of a residence, matching the description of a suspect reported as a known drug dealer who was in the area.

A full check of the vehicle’s registration showed that it belonged to one Steven E. Bridges, who had entered the home nearby.

According to a probable cause statement, deputies knocked on the front door, and while peering into a window, saw suspected loose methamphetamine on a desk.

A search warrant executed on his property resulted in the discovery of a white crystalline substance in a baggie, a loaded syringe, two revolver handguns, a tube containing suspected meth, four suspected meth pipes, a baggie of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, a bag containing several pills and other drug paraphernalia.

Bridges was taken into custody facing numerous drug charges and he’s being held without bond.