Investigation Into Suspected Drug Trafficking In Camdenton Results In The Arrest Of A Linn Creek Man

An investigation into suspected trafficking and distribution of methamphetamine inside the City of Camdenton comes to an end on Saturday with a short pursuit and the arrest of a 47-year-old man from Linn Creek who has a history of felony drug convictions.

The Camdenton Police Department says during an interdiction traffic stop, Kevin Stretch fled down Y-Road allegedly tossing a bag containing more than 230 grams of suspected methamphetamine out the window before being taken into custody a short time later.

The meth reportedly had a street value of about $12-thousand.

Stretch was taken to the Camden County Jail on formal charges of second-degree drug trafficking and felony resisting arrest.

He’s being held without bond.