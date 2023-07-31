Mon. Jul 31st, 2023

 

Numerous Power Outages Occuring With Severe Thunderstorms In The Lake Area

Severe thunderstorms pushing across the lake area on Sunday night are causing power outages in numerous counties.

In Benton aline, nearly 600 customers of the area CO-OPS and 1,000+ customers with Evergy are without power as the storms damaging winds of nearly 70mph are shorting out substations and knocking down powerlines.

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map

Reporter John Rogger