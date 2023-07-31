Numerous Power Outages Occuring With Severe Thunderstorms In The Lake Area

Severe thunderstorms pushing across the lake area on Sunday night are causing power outages in numerous counties.

In Benton aline, nearly 600 customers of the area CO-OPS and 1,000+ customers with Evergy are without power as the storms damaging winds of nearly 70mph are shorting out substations and knocking down powerlines.

For the latest on the power outages in your coverage area, click the links below.

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map