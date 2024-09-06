Investigation Underway Following Death Of 2-Year-Old Missouri Child

Sat. Sep 7th, 2024
A Montgomery City man is being held without bond after the discovery, Tuesday, of a deceased 2-year-old inside an apartment where investigators located drugs and paraphernalia.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control was called in to the investigate the death.
A resident, 35-year-old Bryan Danter, is formally charged with one count each of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree trafficking drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
He’s being held in the Montgomery County Jail.
The cause of the child’s death is pending an autopsy.