Lodging Tax Decision Final – The End Of The Tax & The TCLA

The issue of the lodging tax at Lake of the Ozarks is now officially a done deal.

That’s according to Camden County Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton who says the Missouri Supreme Court has issued its final decision on the matter which has been on hold since a motion was filed for the case to be re-heard.

“Tri-county Lodging taxing district no longer exists, as it’s unconstitutional, and all taxing should stop immediately” said Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton at Thursday’s county commission meeting.

The county is now working to make sure any of the lodging tax collected during the period of time it took the Supreme Court to make its final decision goes back to the businesses which actually paid it.

It’ll then be up to the businesses to get the taxes back to the people who paid them.