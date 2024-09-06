Local Restaurant Sets Up Fundraiser Event For Officer Carson’s Family

The fundraisers continue for the family and surviving children of Osage Beach Police Officer Phylicia Carson who passed last weekend in a pursuit-related traffic accident.

Tucker Shuckers in Lake Ozark is among the latest to announce a fundraiser which will be next Tuesday, the 10th.

The restaurant will donate 50-percent of its proceeds from the day’s sales while the servers will be contributing 100-percent of their tip for cause. Local police officers will also be stepping in to serve as servers and bartenders.

Again, that benefit will happen next Tuesday, the 10th.