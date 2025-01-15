Israeli Consul General of Miami Visits Osage Beach

It was a meeting of the minds in Osage Beach going over the topics of trade and tourism during a special visit on Tuesday by the Israeli Consul General of Miami.

Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky and Deputy Consul General Ayellet Black were joined at city hall by Mayor Michael Harmison and Oasis at Lakeport developer Jeff Tegethoff to talk about the partnership between Tegethoff and the city to make the 25-acre, $400-million development a reality.

The Israeli Consul General also had a chance to survey the ongoing project.

Elbaz-Starinsky was in Missouri to attend Governor Mike Kehoe’s inauguration before making the short trip down to Osage Beach.