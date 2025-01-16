Influenza Numbers Rising Across Missouri

Week #1 of the new Influenza Surveillance Report shows the State of Missouri now squarely in the high category level along with a large majority of the rest of the country.

Here in the lake area, the numbers continue to inch up.

The latest report from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for the week ending on January 4th showed 34 active cases of influenza A and B in Camden County and 45 active cases in Miller County.

Total cases, season-to-date in the lake area showed 251 cases in Camden, 140 cases in Miller, 68 cases in Morgan and two cases in Benton for a combined 461 reported cases.

Northwest Missouri and, now, eastern Missouri are considered the current hotbeds for influenza across the state.