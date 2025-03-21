68-Year-Old Warsaw Man Arrested on Enticement and Porn Charges

A 68-year-old from Warsaw is charged with felony enticement or attempted enticement of a child under the age of 14 and a felony for possession of child pornography.

A probable cause statement filed in the Benton County Courthouse alleges that Randy Lee Hudgens had been communicating on Facebook with an undercover profile whom he thought was actually a 14-year-old girl.

During the communications, Hudgens told the undercover profile that he would have sex with her, sent several images of himself and asked for nude images to be sent to him.

Hudgens is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $200,000 bond.