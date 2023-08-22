It’s Almost Back To School For Major Districts In The Lake Area

School buses are starting to roll again and it’s back to the classrooms for students in the lake area.

After a busy summer of getting ready for the 2023-2024 year, Camdenton R-3 Superintendent Doctor Sean Kirksey says the vibes are positive with teachers and staff being all focused on the kids.

“Lot of enthusiasm. You know, I was just talking to some teachers and going through open house and Meet the Teacher night this last week, and on Wednesday and Thursday, And one of the things that’s really great to hear from staff and I feel the same way is, you know, when kids start coming back into the buildings, that’s when you you get that purpose again. Like, what’s our purpose? And why do I do what I do?”

The first day of classes for Camdenton & School of the Osage districts is Tuesday.