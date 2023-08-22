Two Injured In Separate Water Incidents Across The Lake Area

Two people are injured in separate incidents happening on the water over the weekend at Lake of the Ozarks.

The first happened late Saturday afternoon at the 3.9 mile marker of the Gravois Arm in Morgan County when 38-year-old Ashton Berding, of Lees Summit failed to negotiate a wake and was ejected from a personal watercraft.

Berding suffered minor injuries and was treated at an unknown medical facility.

The second incident happened around 9:30 Saturday night at the 84.8 mile marker of the Osage River in Benton County when 66-year-old Randy Hudgens, of Warsaw, hit a dock after swerving his bass boat to avoid an unknown boat without lights.

Hudgens chose to seek his own treatment for minor injuries.