Several Recognized During LOREDC Annual Meeting

On Friday, January 17th, the Lake of the Ozarks Regional Economic Development

Council hosted their Annual Meeting at State Fair Community College in Osage Beach.

Providing the keynote address was Kristie Davis, Director of Missouri One Start, a

division of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Throughout her

presentation, she highlighted success of the state’s economic development efforts in 2024

and provided a positive outlook for sustained economic growth in the lake region and

beyond. LOREDC President Harrison Fry presented the organization’s 2024 annual

report and shared with the nearly 70 attendees work done in regional marketing,

government relations, business retention and expansion, and a commitment to further

developing the organization in its 20th year and beyond.

Outgoing members of LOREDC’s Board of Directors Kelly Miller (Central

Ozarks Medical Center) and Jeff Vernetti (State Representative) were recognized for their

tenure with the organization. Heather Brown (Lake of the Ozarks CVB) and Andy

Dunlap (Central Bank) were re-elected to the Board of Directors, with Dr. Jill Durnin

(Lake Career and Technical Center) elected to serve in her first term.

Later in the meeting, several businesses and individuals from Miller, Morgan, and

Camden Counties were recognized for their efforts in developing our region in a number

of areas.

The 2024 LOREDC Impact Awards were presented to the following:

 Infrastructure Investment – Ramboldt Excavating. Also nominated were Ameren

Missouri and CO-MO Connect.

 Quality of Life Enhancement – Central Ozarks Medical Center. Also nominated

were the City of Osage Beach and Lowe’s (Dog Park), Oasis at Lakeport, and

OATS Transit.

 Workforce Development – State Fair Community College. Also nominated were

K.C. Cloke and Lake Career and Technical Center.

 Housing Development – JCM Ventures. Also nominated were Tony Otto, SR &

JR Investments, and Ron Yarbrough.

 Retention and Expansion – Quaker Windows and Doors. Also nominated were

Central Ozarks Medical Center, Gates Corporation, and Ozark Fisheries.

 Community Champion – Amy and Cory Dunn. Also nominated were Matt Davis,

Harrison Fry, Leah Martin, and Donna Swall.

LOREDC welcomes and encourages anyone interested in promoting regional economic

development for our area to contact a member of the Board of Directors or visit loredc.com for

information on how to become involved