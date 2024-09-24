Jeep Invasion Event Set For The Weekend In The LOTO

A unique event is right around the corner about to happen here at the lake.

It’s being billed as the “Lake of the Ozarks Jeep Invasion.” Right in the middle of it will be Osage Beach and Lake Ozark.

Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison says, if all the chatter about the event is an indicator of things to come, it’s going to be a very successful event.

“They have had such a an outpouring of of support for this thing. So we’ll see. But anywhere between 2 and 5000 Jeeps will be rumbling through the 27th and 28th and again, spending dollars and talking about what’s going on.”

The Jeep Invasion officially begins on Friday and will wrap up on Sunday.