Osage River Gaming and Bally’s Address Lake Ozark Officials About Possibility of Voter-Approved Casino

A smaller crowd than what was expected turned out at city hall Tuesday night to hear public comments and discussion from representatives of the Osage Gaming Group and Bally’s about a possible future casino landing in Lake Ozark.

According to Bally’s Senior Vice-President of Corporate Development Christopher Jewett, a casino would bring many benefits to the city and the lake area overall.

NEWS-09-25-2024 CASINO BENEFITS

If given the go-ahead to proceed, Bally’s expects about an 18-month timetable to opening the casino and hotel doors for businesses.

The possibility of the casino still rests on the shoulders of statewide voters who will decide in November about a 14th state license to be created for a casino to operate in the lake area.