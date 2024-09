Three people are injured late Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 50 near Route-135 in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says 72-year-old Jackie Ehlers, of Otterville, was stopped to make a turn when he was hit from behind by 72-year-old Kenneth Heyer, of Sedalia.

Heyer and two passengers, 68-year-old Betty Heyer and 70-year-old Virginia Brownfield both also from Sedalia, suffered minor injuries and were treated at Bothwell Regional.