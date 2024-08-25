Jeff City Man Faces 16 Years Behind Bars For Credit Union Robbery

A Jefferson City man will spend the next 16 years in federal prison without parole after being sentenced on Thursday for the armed robbery of a Jeff City credit union early last year.

30-year-old Tre Joseph Connor was found guilty earlier this year at trial on charges of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Connor stole about $111,000 which has never been recovered.

U.S. District Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark ordered the sentence.