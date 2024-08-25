Michigan Woman Injured After Impacting Boat During Big Wave

A Comstock Park, Michigan, woman is injured when her outing on the water is cut short after the boat she was riding in hit a wake tossing her into air before she came down impacting the floor of the boat.

The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened at the 25-mile marker of the main channel just after 10:00 Saturday morning.

49-year-old Danielle Vanderlann suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. She was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

The operator of the boat, a 51-year-old man from Holland, Michigan, was not injured in the incident.