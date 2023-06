A Jefferson City man is injured early Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident at Highway-5 and Petunia Road in Camden County.

The highway patrol report says 45-year-old Christopher Daniels was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries when he was stopped in traffic waiting to make a turn and was hit from behind by 39-year-old Christopher Phillips, of Camdenton.

Phillips was uninjured in the accident while Daniels was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.