Three people face felony drug possession charges after being picked up in Miller County.

According to the sheriff’s department, charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid are: 60-year-old Laura Bishop, 59-year-old Michael Degraffenreid and 26-year-old Preston Cash.

All three were booked into the Miller County Jail early Friday afternoon.