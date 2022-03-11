Tragedy in Joplin.

Police officer Corporal Benjamin Cooper has died and two more are injured after a gunman opened fire near a shopping center.

The shooting happened after a disturbance outside of a store.

When police arrived, two officers were shot and the suspect ran off after a short chase.

Another officer was shot and the suspect was also shot and killed by police.

Right now, investigators say, they’re still trying to piece together what led up to these shootings.

“There’s a bigger picture that we have put together yet. So as soon as those details come about, we will be turning this over to the Highway Patrol to work that work.” says Joplin police.

The details out, investigators added, there is no active threat to the community now, the two officers who were injured are now being treated at nearby hospitals, identities have been revealed at this time.