News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Trial Date Set For Former Lake Area Relator Accused Of Conspiracy To Commit Murder

ByReporter John Rogger

Mar 10, 2022 , , ,

The trial of a former lake area real estate agent accused of conspiracy to commit murder has been set.

Officials report that Leigh Ann Bauman will be in court on May 23rd.

Prosecuting attorney Caleb Cunningham tells KRMS News her pre-trial conference was held on Wednesday, with no new evidence being submitted to the ongoing case.

A change in attorneys however was announced, from area attorney Simon Fawzy & Springfield attorney Dean Price Jr, to Jefferson City based attorney Dan Dodson.

Bauman faces numerous charges including a conspiracy to commit murder by attempting to hire a hitman to take out her mother-in-law, along with violating a court order keeping her from having contact with her children.

It’s alleged that Bauman ordered a birthday package to be sent to her daughter while in jail, however she denies any wrongdoing.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Crime Local News Top Stories

Tuscumbia Teacher Charged for Having Sexual Contact With a Student

Mar 10, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Rising Gas Prices Affecting Farmers And Uber Drivers The Most

Mar 10, 2022 CBS Radio News
Business Local News School News State News

State Fair Community College Announces New School President

Mar 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News Top Stories

Tuscumbia Teacher Charged for Having Sexual Contact With a Student

Mar 10, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Rising Gas Prices Affecting Farmers And Uber Drivers The Most

Mar 10, 2022 CBS Radio News
Business Local News School News State News

State Fair Community College Announces New School President

Mar 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Laclede County Man Accused Of Child Sexual Assault Now Faces Charges In Business Dealings

Mar 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com