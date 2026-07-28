Junior Law Enforcement Academy Sees 27 Students This Season

More than two dozen Camden County students, grades 5 through 8, probably have a new appreciation for the jobs of law enforcement and other first responders.

The 27 students attended and participated in last week’s Junior Law Enforcement Academy which featured instruction about teamwork, leadership and how the different services work together as well as some hands-on exercises.

The sheriff’s office says personnel from the Mid-County Fire District, the Missouri Department of Conservation, the highway patrol and the Camden County Emergency Management Agency also participated in the academy along with a handful of local businesses contributing in the way of food and supply donations.