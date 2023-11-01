Juvenile May Face Charges Following School Social Media Threat In Miller County

Authorities make quick work of identifying a suspect after a social media threat was made against a school in Miller County.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says a tip was received by his office on Monday about the threat which did not specify any school or district. Local school administrators were notified and deputies were able to identify and detain a 10-year-old juvenile who allegedly admitted to making the social media video.

The juvenile was released to his parents and a request for charges has been submitted to the juvenile courts.

The sheriff’s office also says that no further information will be made available about the incident.