Lebanon Offering Kid-Friendly Halloween Event Tuesday Evening

The City of Lebanon will be alive with the Halloween spirit again providing a kid-friendly and safe event coming up on Tuesday.

“Our downtown Lebanon folks are going to have an actual trick or treating night on Halloween and closed down Commercial Street, and you can walk up and down the streets with your kids in a safe environment and visit all the businesses. And last year it was a huge hit. It was the first year they did it.”

Rebecca Rupard, with the Lebanon Tourism Office, also says participating businesses will be ready this year after several of them were wiped out of their treats for the kids.

The Trick-or-Treat on Commercial Street in Lebanon will officially take place on Tuesday from 4:30-6:30pm.