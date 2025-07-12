School Cell Phone Ban Signed Into Law This Week

An education bill signed into law this week by Governor Mike Kehoe will now officially ban students from using cell phones in school during the school day.

Sponsored by Senator Mike Henderson, a Republican representing the 3rd District, the law will mandate that school districts and charter schools draft a written policy prohibiting students from using cell phones during instructional time, mealtimes and between classes.

There are exceptions incorporated into the new law which include emergency situations such as severe weather, medical, disability and active shooter events.

Consequences for violations of the in-school cellphone ban will be up to individual districts.