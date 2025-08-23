Kansas City, MO, Man Drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

A 52-year-old Kansas City man is dead after drowning at Lake of the Ozarks.

The highway patrol says it happened around 12:15 Saturday morning (08/23/2025) when the man, who was not wearing a life jacket, was observed falling off a dock and into the water at the 38-mile marker in Fan Hollow Cove in Camden County.

The man did not resurface. His body was recovered and he was pronounced dead four hours later.

It’s the highway patrol’s Troop-F’s 3rd fatality for Augu8st and 8th overall for 2025.