Kansas City Woman Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges In Miller County

A 41-year-old Kansas City woman lands in the Miller County Jail on several charges after being arrested around 3:45 Thursday afternoon by the highway patrol in Miller County.

The highway patrol says Malena Webb had been wanted in Jackson County on a felony warrant for not showing up in court to answer to a dangerous drug charge.

Webb now also faces pending felony charges in Miller County for allegedly being in possession of methamphetamine and synthetic narcotics along with misdemeanors for possessing drug paraphernalia, failing to register a motor vehicle and not having insurance to drive.

Webb was taken to Tuscumbia and placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges.