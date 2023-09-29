SEMA To Host Informational Meetings For Area Governments Affected By July Through August Storms

Camden, Morgan and Benton counties in the lake area are among 30 other counties invited to attend applicant briefings for local governments and nonprofits included in a federal disaster declaration after a series of severe weather events impacted Missouri between July 29th and August 14th.

The State Emergency Management Agency, or SEMA, is hosting the briefing for impacted areas to learn about the application process and FEMA program rules.

The applicant briefings are not open to the public and are being held on October 3rd and 4th in Springfield, Sikeston, Kirksville, Clinton and Albany.

All Requests for Public Assistance (or R-P-A’s) must be submitted to FEMA within 30 days of the Sept. 21 disaster declaration date, or Oct. 21.

RPA’s must first be received and processed by SEMA before being submitted to FEMA by the Oct. 20 deadline.

More information about the briefings is can be found below.

September 28, 2023

SEMA to host applicant briefings Oct. 3 and 4 for local governments, nonprofits included in federal disaster declaration

Eligible local governments and agencies in declared counties strongly encouraged to attend to learn about application process and FEMA program rules

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Following the federal disaster declaration for multiple severe weather systems that impacted Missouri July 29 – August 14, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) will conduct applicant briefings Oct. 3 and 4, 2023, for local governments and nonprofit agencies applying for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

SEMA strongly encourages all eligible agencies in the 33 declared counties that plan to apply for assistance to attend one of the briefings, which explain program changes, eligibility information, the federal reimbursement process, documentation requirements and other essential program information.

Applicant briefings will take place at the following times and locations:

Tuesday, Oct. 3

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Greene County Public Safety Center

330 W. Scott St.

Springfield, MO 65802

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety (please park in south gravel lot)

201 S. Kingshighway

Sikeston, MO 63801

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kirksville Aquatic Center

801 E. Mill St.

Kirksville, MO 63501

Wednesday, Oct. 4

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Clinton Community Center

1008 E. Sedalia Ave.

Clinton, MO 64735

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Recklein Auditorium

202 N. Smith St.

Cuba, MO 65453

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hundley-Whaley Extension and Education Center

1109 S. Birch St.

Albany, MO 64402

Please note that applicant briefings are not for the general public. This disaster declaration is for FEMA’s Public Assistance program only, which provides assistance to local governments and qualifying nonprofits for the repair of damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructure as well as reimbursement of associated emergency response and recovery costs.

All Requests for Public Assistance (RPAs) must be submitted to FEMA within 30 days of the Sept. 21 disaster declaration date, or Oct. 21. RPAs must first be received and processed by SEMA before being submitted to FEMA by the Oct. 20 deadline, so applicants should plan accordingly.

An authorized representative for each potential applicant should attend one of the briefings in order to register for FEMA Public Assistance. In-person applicant briefings can last up to four hours and provide an opportunity to meet with FEMA personnel, begin the required paperwork and ask questions. In order to register in a timely manner, attendees should bring their organization’s Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) and federal Employer Identification Number (EIN).

The following counties are included in the federal disaster declaration: Adair, Barry, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Camden, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Dade, Gentry, Greene, Grundy, Henry, Iron, Knox, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Morgan, New Madrid, Ozark, Perry, Scotland, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Vernon, Wayne, and Worth.

Any government agency – including special districts such as road, water or sewer districts – or nonprofits in the above impacted areas that incurred disaster-related expenses should attend, including those that are unsure of their eligibility status.

SEMA encourages public officials and community leaders in the affected areas to share this information with all potential applicants to ensure they have an opportunity to attend a briefing and submit an RPA.

For those who are unable to attend a briefing, a recorded video and other important information is available here: sema.dps.mo.gov/programs/state_public_assistance.php (video located under DR-4741 tab). For questions about the applicant briefings or Public Assistance program, please call (573) 526-9378.

Individuals with unmet needs should contact United Way 211. Call 2-1-1 for assistance or visit http://211helps.org. For additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, please visit recovery.mo.gov.