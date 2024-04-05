KC Chiefs Await Further Details Following Rice Car Crash In Texas

All right the Rashee Rice saga continues to develop down in Texas.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver had a vehicle registered in his name involved in a multiple car accident down in Dallas last weekend.

Well now we learn from Rice’s attorney that Rashee Rice himself was indeed behind the wheel of his Lamborghini that was involved in that incident.

Now we await and stand by what the authorities might do what the NFL or the Chiefs might do in response to this knowledge, now at least the knowledge that has become public as of yesterday.