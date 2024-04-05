Cardinals Beat Miami With Ivan Herrera Stepping In For Wilson Contreras

The Cardinals are winners on their home opener they come from behind to beat the Miami Marlins 8 to 5 despite two home runs from Missouri State product Jake Berger.

The cards well they get offense from a lot of different places Nolan Aranano three hits drove in a run.

How about Ivan Herrera? Stepping in for the injured Wilson Contreras.

Herrera hits cleanup and smacks his first home run of the season

Lancelin got the start went four and two -thirds innings gave up four runs including three home runs did not factor in the decision

Cardinals are off today