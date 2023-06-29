KC Lawmaker Trying To Put An End To Losing Doctor Graduates To Other States

Missouri has a shortage of primary care doctors, and psychiatrists….and one lawmaker is set on changing that.

Kansas City Democratic Representative, Patty Lewis, sponsored a bill that was passed by the state legislature.

Lewis says that the state of Missouri’s medical schools do not currently have the means for doctors to finish their post-graduate training.

Her bill would increase the supply of available medical residency slots.

Lewis points out studies that say most doctors tend to stay where they finish their training.

She says that creating more opportunities for medical residencies will prevent the show-me-state from outsourcing future doctors.

If Governor Parson signs the bill, it is still subject to funding.