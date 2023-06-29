Osage Beach Receives Recognition For It’s Finances

The City of Osage Beach receives some lofty recognition for its finances and the recording of those finances.

Administrator Jeana Woods says the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada has awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the city for its fiscal year 2021 report.

The city was also recognized for its fiscal 2023 Operating Budget with a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

Woods and City Treasurer Karri Bell were also individually recognized for their contributions in keeping the city’s budget in order.

The budget and other financial reports can be found on the city’s website.