KC Royals, KC Chiefs & Camdenton Lakers Top The Wednesday Sports Report

In Local Sports….Let’s start with the Lake Rivalry game from last night.

Camdenton hangs on to beat School of the Osage in a boys basketball.

But the Lakers win it.

53 to 51 was the final.

In the NFL…Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veatch confident tight end Travis Kelsey will be back for another year, telling reporters yesterday Kelsey is fired up to give it another go.

And in the MLB….How about a couple of young prospects first for the Royals…

Jack Caglione with his first home run of Cactus League play.

Probably not going to make the big club out of spring, but maybe shooting up the team’s top prospect chart.

And another first round pick, this one for the Cardinals.

JJ Weatherholt with a bomb of a home run Sunday in a game the Cardinals lost to the Astros.