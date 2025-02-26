Mizzou Pulls Off Another Big Win On The Hardwood

Mizzou basketball.

They are winners again and for a second straight home game they eclipse the century mark.

They stopped South Carolina 101 to 71 was the final score.

And after a cold shooting performance down at Arkansas, Caleb Grill bounces back in a big way.

Was four of six from beyond the arc.

He had four steals, 5 rebounds, LED away with 22 points and Mizzou.

Now with 10 conference wins, they’re 21 and seven overall.

They move into the top 10 on Ken Pomeroy’s ratings with just three games remaining in the regular season, starting at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Mizzou basketball has moved up a spot at the latest Associated Press poll now #14 in the country.

Mizzou football, announcing that there will be no spring game this year or next.

Construction continues on the North End zone project at Memorial Stadium and that will go into next offseason as well.

Mizzou joins a list of several power conference teams that no longer hold a spring game.