Kehoe Endorsed By Mike Parson In Bid For Governor

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe receives an endorsement in his bid for Governor by current Governor Mike Parson.

Kehoe is running for the Republican spot in the August 6th Primary against a field of eight other candidates including: Jay Ashcroft, Bill Eigel, Darren Grant, Jeremy Gundel, Darrell Leon McClanahan the Third, Robert Olson, Amber Thomsen and Chris Wright.

The survivor from the primary will then go up in November against the survivor of the Democratic primary which includes five candidates.