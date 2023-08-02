Kid’s Drinking Cup Under Recall Due To Lead

A popular children’s drinking cup is now under a nationwide recall and it could be sitting it your cupboard right now

Nearly 350-thousand 8-ounce and 12-ounce Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups are being recalled since they contain high lead levels.

The cups are sold on Amazon and the company’s website.

The recall includes cups sold from 2018 through early 2023.

No illnesses or injuries related to the recall have been reported.

Recall Details Description: This recall involves improperly manufactured 8 oz. and 12 oz. models of CUPKIN Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups sold in pairs. Both sizes of the recalled cups were sold in 12 different color combinations including a matching straw: blue and green, pink and purple, blue and gray, peach and teal, black and white, coral and yellow, green and pink, polignac and potpourri, brown and peach, rust and salmon, aqua and periwinkle, and cobalt and mint. “Cupkin” is printed on the front bottom of the cups. Remedy: Consumers should immediately take the cups away from children and stop using them. Contact Soojimus for a full refund. Soojimus and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly. Incidents/Injuries: None reported Sold At: Online at Amazon.com and Cupkin.com from January 2018 through March 2023 for about $20. Importer(s): SOOJIMUS LLC, d/b/a CUPKIN, of Bothell, Washington Manufactured In: China Recall number: 23-774