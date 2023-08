There are signs that the months long lull in COVID infections has come to an end…

New figures published by the CDC now record a 10% increase in COVID hospitalizations around the country.

That’s the largest percent increase in weekly COVID hospitalizations recorded since December 2022.

While COVID trends remain far below what they were at this time last year.

The uptick is the latest sign that this year’s months long slowdown in COVID hospitalizations has now come to an end.