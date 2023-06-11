KIN Conference To Take Place This Coming Week At Margaritaville Lake Resort

Navigating through the child welfare system will be the main topic of discussion during an upcoming conference next week being hosted at Margaritaville in Osage Beach.

The KIN Conference…with an emphasis on knowledge, identity and nurturing…is designed to assist kinship families, formal or informal, through the process and how to receive the support they need.

The program is being put on by the Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association.

Representatives from ParentLink, the Children’s Division, M-U Extension, Healthy Blue and the Missouri Juvenile Justice Association will be the main speakers.

The conference opens up on Monday and comes to a close on Wednesday.