Next Osage Beach BOA Meeting Sees Lakeport Oasis Project & More On The Agenda

The City of Osage Beach is expected to consider second readings of a couple of ordinances to move the future $360-million Oasis at Lakeport project forward.

The first would approve a development agreement and a cooperation and transportation project agreement in connection with the Lakeport Village TIF plan.

The second ordinance would approve the issuance of up to $360-million in Taxable Industrial Revenue Bonds for the project.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen will also consider ordinances dealing with provisions of new laws when it comes to marijuana, hashish and synthetic cannabinoids, and renew discussion on whether the city should participate in the annual “Back to School” sales tax holiday in August.