****More details:
A candidate forum hosted by News/Talk KRMS will be held at The Encore Lakeside Grill & Sky Bar on Tuesday, March 29th from 5 to 8pm. The event will be emceed by KRMS personalities, Guy Wehman and Tony A Hermann.
The following candidates have been invited to participate:
Miller County R-III School
Camdenton R-III School
Osage School District
Morgan County R-II School
City of Eldon – Ward I & Ward II
City of Lake Ozark – Ward II – 1 year term & 2 year term
City of Camdenton – Ward I & Ward III
Mayor of Osage Beach
The public is invited to attend. The forum will be heard live on KRMS 1150AM, 97.5 & 103.3FM and krmsradio.com. It will be seen on over the air TV on KRMS TV, video streamed on krmsradio.com, krmstv.com and on our KRMS Facebook page.
