Residents across the Lake Area can learn more about the upcoming municipal elections tonight.

News/Talk KRMS and KRMS TV 32 will be hosting the 2022 Municipal Candidates Forum live from The Encore Lakeside Grill & Sky Bar starting at 5PM.

The forum is open to the public or you can watch online via Facebook, YouTube and by going to KRMS.TV

****More details:

The following candidates have been invited to participate:

Miller County R-III School Camdenton R-III School Osage School District Morgan County R-II School

City of Eldon – Ward I & Ward II City of Lake Ozark – Ward II – 1 year term & 2 year term City of Camdenton – Ward I & Ward III

Mayor of Osage Beach

The public is invited to attend. The forum will be heard live on KRMS 1150AM, 97.5 & 103.3FM and krmsradio.com. It will be seen on over the air TV on KRMS TV, video streamed on krmsradio.com krmstv.com and on our KRMS Facebook page.