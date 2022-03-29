News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

KRMS Candidate Forum This Tuesday At Encore Lakeside Grill

Residents across the Lake Area can learn more about the upcoming municipal elections tonight.

News/Talk KRMS and KRMS TV 32 will be hosting the 2022 Municipal Candidates Forum live from The Encore Lakeside Grill & Sky Bar starting at 5PM.

The forum is open to the public or you can watch online via Facebook, YouTube and by going to KRMS.TV

 

****More details:

A candidate forum hosted by News/Talk KRMS will be held at The Encore Lakeside Grill & Sky Bar on Tuesday, March 29th from 5 to 8pm. The event will be emceed by KRMS personalities, Guy Wehman and Tony A Hermann.
The following candidates have been invited to participate:
Miller County R-III School
Camdenton R-III School
Osage School District
Morgan County R-II School
City of Eldon – Ward I & Ward II
City of Lake Ozark – Ward II – 1 year term & 2 year term
City of Camdenton – Ward I & Ward III
Mayor of Osage Beach
The public is invited to attend. The forum will be heard live on KRMS 1150AM, 97.5 & 103.3FM and krmsradio.com. It will be seen on over the air TV on KRMS TV, video streamed on krmsradio.com, krmstv.com and on our KRMS Facebook page.

