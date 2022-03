If you’ve ever wanted to be a storm spotter, the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency would like to hear from you. The EMA is teaming up with the National Weather Service to offer “Storm Spotter Training” this week in Versailles. The training is expected to go from 6p-7p on Thursday at the Morgan County Justice Center on East Newton Street. More information is available by contacting the Morgan County EMA Office (573-378-2453).

Post navigation