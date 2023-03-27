KRMS Election Coverage

Tuesday evening, April 4th From 7 to 10pm on KRMS news, we will be covering local & state races.

That includes School Board contestants, Mayor & Aldermen for Lake Ozark, Aldermen for Osage Beach, sewer system bonds in

Laurie, Village of Sunrise Beach trustees, Camden County “special” tax & more…….

Our election night coverage is sponsored by ELLERMAN ROOFING A DIVISION OF KIMESCORP.

More details on the upcoming elections can be seen here: https://www.krmsradio.com/local-elections-just-days-away-sample-ballots-now-available-at-krmsradio-com/