KRMS Election Coverage

Mon. Mar 27th, 2023
Tuesday evening, April 4th From 7 to 10pm on KRMS news, we will be covering local & state races.
That includes School Board contestants, Mayor & Aldermen for Lake Ozark, Aldermen for Osage Beach, sewer system bonds in
Laurie, Village of Sunrise Beach trustees, Camden County “special” tax & more…….
Our election night coverage is sponsored by ELLERMAN ROOFING A DIVISION OF KIMESCORP.
More details on the upcoming elections can be seen here: https://www.krmsradio.com/local-elections-just-days-away-sample-ballots-now-available-at-krmsradio-com/