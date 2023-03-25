Local Elections Just Days Away – Sample Ballots Now Available At KRMSRADIO.COM

We are now just under a couple weeks away from heading to the ballot boxes in the lake area.

Several local, county and school-related races and issues will be decided in Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton counties.

Election day is set for Tuesday, April 4th. The polls will open that day at 6:00-A.M. before closing at 7:00-P.M.

You can hear election coverage that night on KRMS Radio and TV.

Take a look below for your county’s sample ballot….

Camden: https://www.camdenmo.org/wp-content/uploads/New-Camden-Publication-April-2023.pdf

Miller: https://www.millercountymissouri.org/_files/ugd/cbf041_7967059d1772492a88271a5acbc52d7f.pdf

Morgan: https://www.morgan-county.org/uploads/1/2/8/2/128297571/consolidated_sample_ballot_april_4_election.pdf

Benton: See Below