Laclede County Fair Returning To Cowan Civic Center

Mark your calendars now…Lebanon is going to be a busy place next weekend with the return of an annual event much to the delight of the young and the not-so-young.

“The Laclede County Fair starts on Saturday, July 8. It runs for a week. There’s different things going on every day. All the things that you would imagine for a local county fair.”

Rebecca Ruppard, with the Lebanon tourism office, says the fair will also include various indoor activities…mainly at the Cowan Civic Center…including a senior day.

More information about the Laclede County Fair can be on the Lebanon City website.