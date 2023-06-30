June 30th Marks The Day The Missouri Waltz Became The Official State Song

On This Date in Missouri Senate History, the date was June 30, 1949, the day the “Missouri Waltz” became our state’s official song.

Exactly when, or who, wrote the “Missouri Waltz” remains a mystery, but it was first published in 1912, with lyrics made public sometime after.

The song gained national popularity after Pres.

Truman played it on the piano in the White House.

Years later, the former president from the Show-Me State would admit to not liking the song.

But, it remains our official state song

June 30, 1949, the date marking the “Missouri Waltz” becoming the state’s official song, on This Date in Missouri Senate History.