A Laclede County man facing charges of sexual assaulting a child is now facing additional charges in a separate situation.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, Mo. Is now facing thirteen violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act in relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales.

Investigators say Hill promised buyers they would receive a title and offered warranties with their purchase of a used car, however he never developed on those promises.

Schmitt says in one instance, Hill failed to provide the vehicle entirely.

In the sexual assault case, a 14-year-old girl told the Laclede County Sheriff’s office that sexual contact between her and Hill would happen two-to-three times a week.

Investigators say he would rape her while she was in his car.

Hill is a 10-time convicted felon.