News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News State News Top Stories

Laclede County Man Accused Of Child Sexual Assault Now Faces Charges In Business Dealings

ByReporter John Rogger

Mar 10, 2022 , , , ,

A Laclede County man facing charges of sexual assaulting a child is now facing additional charges in a separate situation.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, Mo. Is now facing thirteen violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act in relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales.

Investigators say Hill promised buyers they would receive a title and offered warranties with their purchase of a used car, however he never developed on those promises.

Schmitt says in one instance, Hill failed to provide the vehicle entirely.

In the sexual assault case, a 14-year-old girl told the Laclede County Sheriff’s office that sexual contact between her and Hill would happen two-to-three times a week.

Investigators say he would rape her while she was in his car.

Hill is a 10-time convicted felon.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Crime Local News Top Stories

Tuscumbia Teacher Charged for Having Sexual Contact With a Student

Mar 10, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Rising Gas Prices Affecting Farmers And Uber Drivers The Most

Mar 10, 2022 CBS Radio News
Business Local News School News State News

State Fair Community College Announces New School President

Mar 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News Top Stories

Tuscumbia Teacher Charged for Having Sexual Contact With a Student

Mar 10, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Rising Gas Prices Affecting Farmers And Uber Drivers The Most

Mar 10, 2022 CBS Radio News
Business Local News School News State News

State Fair Community College Announces New School President

Mar 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Laclede County Man Accused Of Child Sexual Assault Now Faces Charges In Business Dealings

Mar 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com