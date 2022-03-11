News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Domestic Waterfowl Events Canceled Through May Due To Duck Flu

ByReporter John Rogger

Mar 10, 2022 , ,
All domestic waterfowl activities across the Show Me State are coming to a screeching halt.

It’s a decision made by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to help stop the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza or HPAI.

The ban includes waterfowl egg auctions, poultry shows, and poultry swap meets until the end of May.

As of this morning, Federal officials have confirmed cases of HPAI in Stoddard, Bates, Jasper, and Lawrence Counties, but nothing in the immediate Lake Region.

The MDA is recommending that all Poultry producers report sick birds or an increase in deaths in their flocks to the state veterinarian’s office.

