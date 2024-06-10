Laclede Electric Begins Meter Inspections Across Camdenton

Residents and business owners in Camdenton are being given a heads up that, starting this week, inspections will begin on electric meter services and equipment for customers of the Laclede Electric Cooperative.

City Clerk Renee Kingston says Laclede has contracted with WESCO Meter Lab for the service to be done which happens every three years.

All inspectors should be wearing a WESCO hard hat, wearing a yellow safety vest and have identification.

The work will only be done Monday through Friday from 8:00-AM through 5-PM.