The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding both a suspect and a missing vehicle.

The Sheriff’s office says the man is accused of stealing the dodge pickup truck.

He’s described as a white man with a large build and the truck is grey and white, with license plate number 2 U B P 7 7.

A photo of the truck is on our Facebook Page.

Anyone with information should contact their local sheriff’s office.