A longtime alderman with the city of Warsaw who passed away in February will remain on the municipal election ballot.

That’s the word from the state’s election office.

Alderman Terry Marshall Sr passed away on February 13th after serving Ward 2 since 2012.

Officials say because the ballots for the upcoming April elections were already printed, and Mr. Marshall died after the death deadline to change a ballot, Marshall’s name will not be removed.

Also on the 2022 ballot for the Ward 2 seat is former city inspector Doug Hedrick.

The challenge is if Marshall Sr. receives the greater number of votes, a vacancy in the Ward 2 seat would be have to be declared and the council will have to go through an appointment process.

However, if Doug Hedrick were win the seat, he could take office at the next council meeting.